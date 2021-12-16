Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.14 ($0.03). 2,302,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 26.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

