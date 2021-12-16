Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.14 ($0.03). 2,302,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 26.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.