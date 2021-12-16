Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post sales of $448.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE KWR opened at $236.40 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $220.73 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

