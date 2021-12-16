Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 254,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.54. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

