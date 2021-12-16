Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.