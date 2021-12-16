QuickSwap Price Tops $246.19 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $80.53 million and $15.82 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $246.19 or 0.00517485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

