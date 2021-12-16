Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Boosted by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises 1.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Radian Group worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,611,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

