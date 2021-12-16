Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Up 0% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,969,061 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

