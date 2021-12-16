Rally (RLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.47 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Rally has a market capitalization of $805.51 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,789,146 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

