Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.60

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 876116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

