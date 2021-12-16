RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF remained flat at $$915.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $957.32 and a 200 day moving average of $968.38. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $786.50 and a 12-month high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

