RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF remained flat at $$915.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $957.32 and a 200 day moving average of $968.38. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $786.50 and a 12-month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

