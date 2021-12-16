Raven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $601.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $601.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

