Raydium Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $600.26 million and approximately $57.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $7.68 or 0.00016026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,167,909 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

