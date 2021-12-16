Raymond James Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) a $20.00 Price Target

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) received a $20.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

