Raymond James Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) received a C$3.50 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.97.

CVE:GRN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

