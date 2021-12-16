Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,502 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 29.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Raymond James worth $105,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

