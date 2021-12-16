Raze Network Price Tops $0.10 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $1.77 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

