Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RDIB stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

