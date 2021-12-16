Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of RDIB stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.
About Reading International
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.