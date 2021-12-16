Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.12. Realogy shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1,344,624 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

