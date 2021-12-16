Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.12. Realogy shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1,344,624 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.
About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
