Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.48 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $4,175.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00384482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010423 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01344583 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

