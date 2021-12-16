Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $88.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

12/10/2021 – Oracle was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/16/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oracle’s performance is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well in the long haul. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle’s share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher spend on product enhancements, especially toward cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain from the established players like Amazon and Microsoft is likely to limit margin expansion, in the near term.”

11/1/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

ORCL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 254,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,654. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

