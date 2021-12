Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($338.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €276.00 ($310.11) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($235.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($346.07) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($266.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($348.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($266.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($266.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($337.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €225.00 ($252.81) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($348.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €285.00 ($320.22) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($338.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €265.00 ($297.75) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($266.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($338.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($348.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €2.28 ($2.56) on Thursday, reaching €179.34 ($201.51). 905,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company’s 50 day moving average is €186.47 and its 200-day moving average is €200.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

