Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.29) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,362.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

