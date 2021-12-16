Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Recruit has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

