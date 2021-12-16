Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

RCAT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $115.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

