RED (RED) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $852,269.75 and approximately $82,307.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00314417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

