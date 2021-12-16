Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.59 or 0.98801780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.22 or 0.01005244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

