Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $75.34 million and $3.27 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $488.98 or 0.01015064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,085 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

