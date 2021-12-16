renBTC Price Up 0.5% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. renBTC has a total market cap of $757.25 million and $7.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $47,923.37 or 0.99598417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,801 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.