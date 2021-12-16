Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 16th (ACC, ADIL, AIKI, AMPE, APRE, ATIP, AVAL, BAP, BARK, BFC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 16th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

