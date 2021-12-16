Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 16th (AALBF, AGEN, AY, BNTX, BURL, CERE, CL, CPWHF, CTLT, CTXS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 16th:

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

