Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 16th (AALBF, AGEN, AY, BNTX, BURL, CERE, CL, CPWHF, CTLT, CTXS)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 16th:

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.