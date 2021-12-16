Reserve Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (RSV)

Reserve (CURRENCY:RSV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $13,371.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC.

Reserve Coin Profile

Reserve (CRYPTO:RSV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Reserve’s official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

Buying and Selling Reserve

