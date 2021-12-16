Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $21.29 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $102.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSVR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

