REV Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
REV Group stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REV Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.