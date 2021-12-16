Revomon (REVO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $1.17 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

