RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 22,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,661. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of RF Industries worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

