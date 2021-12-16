Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $157,099.41 and $100,404.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

