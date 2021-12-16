RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of RingCentral worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $181.95 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.23 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $247.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.86.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

