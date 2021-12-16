Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.
RIVN stock traded down 6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting 108.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,584. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.
In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
