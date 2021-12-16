Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

RIVN stock traded down 6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting 108.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,584. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 135.00.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

