Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.59

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 751065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 1,493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

