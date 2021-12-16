Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

