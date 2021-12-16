Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.87. 536,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,261. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $310.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

