Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.
Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.87. 536,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,261. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $310.88.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.