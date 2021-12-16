Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 471 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 471 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 380.08.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

