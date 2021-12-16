Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $315.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $190.23 and last traded at $203.94, with a volume of 20455897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

