ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

