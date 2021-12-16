Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

