Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR EVT opened at €44.58 ($50.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. Evotec has a one year low of €26.45 ($29.72) and a one year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.60 and its 200-day moving average is €39.88.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

