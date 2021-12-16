Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 589.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$6.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.