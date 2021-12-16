Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 777 ($10.27) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.08) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 923.03. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

