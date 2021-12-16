Royale Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $122,684.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

