RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.77

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.77 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

